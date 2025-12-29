Shopper shocked by logo on glasses bought at local thrift shore: 'Didn't realize'

"This is why I love the hunt!"

Sometimes, it's better to be lucky than good. That was the case for a thrifter who snagged some crystal glasses for just 89 cents each without knowing their true value.

The Reddit user shared their excitement on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. They revealed that they'd unwittingly picked up five Tiffany & Co. old-fashioned crystal glasses.

This was definitely not the case of an eagle-eyed thrifter spotting gold from a mile away. The original poster admitted that they were in the market for "unique looking" glassware for hosting. Landing such a valuable haul was a case of good fortune.

"I got them because I liked the look and actually misread the brand on the bottom of the glass at first," they divulged. "Didn't realize it was Tiffany until I got in the car actually."

As Tiffany & Co. is known for its opulence, its glasses typically come with a hefty price tag.

"That plaid design is discontinued and those specific rocks glasses are worth around ~$150-200 each," a Redditor wrote. "I would cherish them."

The OP's great find showed how thrifting offers great benefits, including saving on luxury and essential items. Lucky shoppers have landed other gems from Tiffany & Co. in the past.

There are also big bargains on everyday items like espresso machines, juicers, and cookware. While it will take some browsing, you never know if you'll uncover something extraordinary like hidden cash.

It's a practical choice for environmentally conscious shoppers. Thrifting can help reduce landfill waste and conserve natural resources. It can even minimize the air pollution created by the production and transportation of new items.

A key subset of items in the mix is clothing. Thrifters have been able to acquire high-quality, vintage items. And considering the world's textile waste problem, it's an important step to save those items.

Redditors continued to celebrate the OP's find and had some theories about how the glasses got there.

One wrote: "What a find? Did some Richie break one and have to get rid of all of them?"

Another exclaimed: "This is why I love the hunt!! I'd never in a million years or millions of dollars but these New! But second hand? No question! Great find!"

