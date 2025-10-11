Shopper thrilled after finding premium item for cheap at thrift store: 'Works perfectly'

Thrift store treasure hunts don't always lead to quirky mugs or retro T-shirts — sometimes, they uncover serious steals. One Reddit user shared an unbelievable find: a $700 Breville Barista Express espresso machine purchased at Goodwill for just $20.

The proud thrifter, who already owned another Breville model, posted a side-by-side photo.

"It's the one on the right," they wrote in the caption. "I got it for $20 & retail is $700! Works perfectly too … Since I already have the Bambino (that I did buy full price — on the left) I decided to give my dad the express!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post quickly gained traction on r/ThriftStoreHauls, where community members celebrated the deal and the fact that the thrifter's dad scored a premium Father's Day gift.

While not everyone will stumble across a nearly new Breville at their local shop, the viral find highlights a growing truth: Thrift stores can be gold mines for high-value home goods at a fraction of retail prices.

From kitchen appliances to furniture and even high-end electronics, savvy shoppers can outfit their homes while keeping more money in their wallets. Past ventures featured similar jaw-dropping discoveries, including a $1,200 designer chair purchased for $15 and a $600 air purifier snagged for just $10.

Beyond savings, thrifting has an environmental upside. Buying secondhand keeps perfectly usable items — including appliances that often become e-waste — out of landfills while giving them a second life. Thrifting isn't just a fun hobby with potential rewards; it's a way to be more proactive in protecting the planet.

Commenters couldn't believe the bargain.

"Amazing find!" one user wrote.

"A great 'Happy Dad's Day' gift. Something he can enjoy daily," another added.

A third summed up what most of us were thinking: "Okay, that is a genuinely crazy find!"

