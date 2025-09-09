Shopper makes valuable discovery inside jewelry box purchased at estate sale: 'Was quite the thrill'

A visit to a local estate sale became a golden opportunity for one Redditor. As their post showed, the $40 jewelry box was far from empty and helped them make a milestone.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Per the photo, the box contained a ring weighing 3.9 grams. The shiny band is the OP's "first gold anything," and finding it "was quite the thrill!" for them, they said. However, the gold piece is simply one item among other jewelry left in the box.

It's also one of many examples where secondhand shoppers can get way more than they bargained for. In another case, an old jewelry box that only cost $0.50 unknowingly came with 14-karat gold pearl earrings. Someone else paid $4.49 for an old wooden box containing a 50-piece vintage sterling silver flatware set.

Finding a valuable item hidden in a cheaper one creates an element of surprise and an easy way to make a profit. For example, a $5 box at a yard sale became a crafter's dream due to the blue-green Cricut Cuttlebug machine it contained. Since it's something she always wanted, she likely won't sell it, but could fetch up to $300 online.

Thrifting provides access to rare items and valuables that may no longer be in production — like the Cuttlebug machine. One can also get necessities like furniture, clothing, and appliances without going over budget. For example, a pristine 1959 dresser retailing for $995 was only $50 in a thrift store. An even bigger find included a shopper paying only $1,000 for a dual-fuel stainless steel range that retails for $19,500.

While secondhand shoppers save up to $1,700 annually, they also help save the planet. The longer you keep useful items in circulation by recycling or repurposing them, the fewer things clog up landfills or burn in incinerators. Thus, it means the planet gets a break from polluting and planet-heating carbon and methane that trash releases as it breaks down.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

So far, there are only a few comments, but one praised, "Great start and already ahead."

Someone also tried to guess the ring's worth. "That's probably $162," they claimed.

After only paying $40 for the box and surprise ring, the OP quipped back," Hey, that pays for the box 3x over!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.