Shopper astonished after discovering contents of $5 box at yard sale: 'I've wanted one for years but could never justify the cost'

One lucky crafter is "losing [their] mind" after an unbelievable find at a random yard sale.

The Redditor was browsing a sale when they spotted a box that immediately caught their eye. "[I] tried to contain my excitement," the poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The box contained a coveted crafting tool: a blue-green Cricut Cuttlebug machine, an embosser that can cut and emboss various materials. The machine came with several press-on accessories, such as bows and hearts, happy birthday letters, and a rubber embossing mat.

When the seller shrugged and said, "$5?" for the entire haul, the poster couldn't believe their luck. "And THEN ALL OF THIS WAS INSIDE THE BOX," they wrote to Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls community, still in disbelief.

The Cricut Cuttlebug machine is a discontinued product that resells online for up to $300, making this $5 yardsale find an absolute bargain. For crafters, scoring a high-quality tool at a tiny fraction of the typical cost is a dream come true.

"No, I'm not reselling it," the Redditor wrote. "Ever. I've wanted one for years but could never justify the cost of even a second-hand one."

Thrifting isn't just a fantastic way to save money on passion projects, clothes, and household necessities such as lamps, sofas, and kitchenware. It's also an eco-friendly way to shop, keeping perfectly good items out of landfills and reducing carbon pollution by over 2 billion pounds if every consumer buys a secondhand item instead of a new one, per Retail Dive.

Americans are catching on — the resale market has grown 15 times faster than the retail market in recent years, according to a ThredUP report detailed by Sustainable Brands.

By thrifting just a few of your household needs, you can save hundreds of dollars a year while significantly reducing waste. Imagine the possibilities — from discovering rare treasures to supporting sustainable consumption, all while keeping more green in your wallet.

Fellow crafters were quick to share in the Redditor's excitement.

"Congrats! As a fellow paper crafts person, I know how amazing this find is. I'm kinda jealous," one commenter wrote.

Others chimed in with "Happy crafting" and "So lucky! What a gift!"

For anyone hoping to recreate this thrifting miracle, the poster has no plans to resell the machine. "You can pry it from my cold, dead hands!!!" they joked.

