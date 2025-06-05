Gardener sparks excitement online with vibrant photos of secondhand yard decor: 'Those are incredible'

A gardener shared a "cool idea" for thrifted plates and pots — and the internet's loving it.

Their Reddit post is getting attention for turning secondhand plates and bowls into garden décor that's anything but boring.

Shared in the r/Upcycling subreddit, the post features photos of old glassware and flower pots transformed into unique garden sculptures. The pieces catch the sunlight and add some low-cost color to outdoor spaces.

It's an easy win for anyone trying to avoid waste or save money on yard decorations. Every piece used in the display was thrifted or repurposed, showing how glassware that might've ended up in a landfill can instead bring new life to a backyard.

Reusing sturdy items like glass and ceramic helps keep trash out of landfills, where it can sit for hundreds of years. It also cuts down on the need to buy new items, which often come with unnecessary packaging and extra pollution from shipping and manufacturing.

Bird feeders from sugar bowls. Cake stands made from mix-and-match plates. Garden borders lined with dinner plates. Wall art. Candle holders. Hanging planters. Glass flowers on sticks. Weirdly cute yard mushrooms. All from stuff collecting dust at the thrift store. Cheap, fun, and way better than tossing it in the bin.

That's where reuse-based solutions come in. Whether you're working on a garden project or clearing out your closet, services like Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers make it easier to keep items out of the trash — and sometimes even pay you for them.

Reddit users were delighted by the idea.

One wrote: "This is great! There is soooooo much singleton glassware and crockery in my Goodwill."

Another chimed in: "It's nice to add rocks or a twig for bugs to escape. These are adorable!"

And one bird fan exclaimed: "Those are incredible! Thanks for sharing. And thanks for helping our bird & pollinator friends."

