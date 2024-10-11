Local calls out 'horrid' Halloween decor over major safety concerns: 'I won't ever use that stuff again'

The hot summer is over, days are getting shorter, and spooky season is finally here. With everyone's favorite holiday just a few weeks away, it's important to remember a few ways we can also keep our feathered and furry friends safe.

The Progressive Animal Welfare Society of Washington shared information a few years ago about Halloween decorations and how they can impact wildlife, and a Reddit user relayed the helpful advice to a wider audience, saying: "Please don't use this horrid fake spiderweb stuff. Thank you!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I was just thinking of adding some of this to our setup and now I know to skip it," one commenter wrote. "Thanks for the PSA!"

"Thanks for sharing. I won't ever use that stuff again," another Redditor commented.

"Please check your decorations for any potential wildlife complications and please take down all decorations as soon as the holiday is over," PAWS wrote, detailing that a song sparrow had to be rescued after it was caught in fake spider webbing. "Thank you for helping us protect area wildlife!"

Halloween candy can also be dangerous to wildlife if left outside, just as it is a risk for pets. Sweet treats and their wrappers can block the intestines and upset the digestive systems of raccoons, possums, and more, as the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Wildlife Medical Clinic reported.

Even pumpkins — a favorite treat of humans and animals alike — can be dangerous if they're treated with chemicals or anything else hazardous.

In addition to fake cobwebs, animals can be drawn to lights, tinsel, and more. This is relevant through the holiday season, as deer and other animals enter yards searching for food as the growing season comes to a close. Make sure such decor is not in a place where it can get tangled in antlers or accessed by birds, which may prize it for their nests.

If you do hang these decorations outside, you should check them frequently to ensure no animal has become entangled.

Other things to keep in mind include driving safely since nocturnal animals may be disturbed by the unusual amount of after-dark activity and light pollution, which is known to be linked with human disease and negatively affect the migration of birds and the lives of insects.

Stay educated, spread the word, and have a happy and safe Halloween.

