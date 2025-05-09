Grandchild in disbelief after discovering marking on bottom of item found at thrift store: 'Was meant to be back with you'

It is well known that thrifting is a fun way to save money while preventing items from ending up in the landfill. But for one Redditor, scoring a thrifting haul reunited them with a cherished family memento.

Writing in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the original poster explained how, in the 1970s, her mother had made a ceramic Christmas tree for the OP's grandma. When the grandma passed away years later, the OP's uncles donated many of her possessions to Goodwill, including the ceramic tree.

However, during a standard thrifting trip roughly a year after her grandma's passing, the Redditor was struck by a familiar sight: the ceramic tree. According to OP, the identity of the tree was confirmed by markings on the bottom, where her mother had inscribed her name and the year 1978.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Discovering overlooked treasures is a huge part of the fun of thrifting, but typically, scoring an epic thrifting haul means finding a unique or high-quality item selling for well below its usual value. For instance, one YouTuber shared how they found a pair of chairs that normally sells for almost $700 marked at $4.99. Another social media user posted about finding secondhand Le Creuset cookware at a steep discount — $55, while the set retails for around $1,200.

However, in the instance of the OP and her grandma's ceramic Christmas tree, the discovery carried even more significance. Redditors rushed to the comments to share their amazement and delight.

"That's lovely," commented one redditor. "[It] was meant to be back with you."

"It's a Christmas miracle!" exclaimed another.

"I bet Grandma would be glad it made its way back to you," reflected a third Redditor.

While we can't all expect to discover lost family mementos on our thrifting trips, what we can expect is to find great deals on unique, often one-of-a-kind vintage items. Beyond saving money, participating in the thrifting economy prevents still-usable clothing and other goods from ending up in the landfill while also reducing demand for newly manufactured products.

To learn more about how thrifting can help your wallet, your style, and the environment, check out this guide for shopping at thrift stores.

