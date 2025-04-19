Shopper shares once-in-a-lifetime experience after landing incredible haul at Goodwill: 'Lucky thrift day'

A stunning haul shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls captured the interest of hundreds of Redditors who were jealous of the amazing find.

The original poster showcased seven like-new pairs of shoes worth hundreds bought for just $51.

"My best shoe find of my life," wrote the OP. "All from one Goodwill on the same visit."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP scored two new pairs of Vans, a pair of Reebok CrossFits, two pairs of Johnston & Murphy slip-on dress shoes in black and brown, a pair of New Balance trail runners, and a pair of Ecco dress shoes. This haul would cost over $500 if purchased from traditional retail shops.

As amazing as the haul is, it is not unheard of. From incredible vintage pieces to celebrity items, thrift stores offer an oasis of products to consumers at slashed prices.

On top of the price benefits, shopping at thrift stores is a brilliant way to reduce the impact of fast fashion. Shoddily made garments that are constructed not to last ultimately end up in landfills, with more than 101 million tons of textile waste produced every year.

The United Nations Environment Programme estimated that the fast-fashion industry "is the second-biggest consumer of water and is responsible for about 10% of global carbon emissions – more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined."

The amount of sales attributed to fast fashion retailers also means higher demand, driving the cycle of endless waste infecting the environment.

To break the cycle, find unique pieces, and do so for cheap, shopping at thrift stores is the best route.

Commenters in the subreddit agreed that the OP's find was impressive.

"Definitely a lucky thrift day," said one.

"Wow great price and excellent shoes," wrote another. "Now you're set for spring."

