Shopper finds designer bag in 'pristine' condition on shelf at local secondhand store: 'Where are these thrift stores?!'

One woman's keen eye allowed her to quickly identify a valuable thrifting find.

TikToker Jane (@janethrifts), who has more than 55,000 followers on the social media platform, shared how she "immediately" spotted a Coach bag at a local secondhand store.

"It still has its hang tag. It's in really beautiful, pristine condition. Just look at how clean that brass is," she said in the video detailing her shopping experience.

Jane also showed viewers how she confirmed the style of the bag.

"Inside here is the number where I was able to look it up. I learned it is the Vintage Legacy Zip Bag, and it's from 1996," she explained, posting a screenshot of the bag on the Coach (Re)Loved site, which listed the item for $725.

The thrift store, however, was selling the bag on discount day for only $8, which Jane said was still more than she'd pay because she received a further member discount from the shop.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Other TikTokers were blown away by the find — and the fact that Jane encountered a second authentic Coach product at the same location.

"Where are these thrift stores?!" one person asked in awe.

Jane isn't the only thrift shopper who has snagged incredible deals on valuable items that would otherwise cost hundreds of dollars. One person scored a limited edition Ralph Lauren jacket for a fraction of the initial cost, while another discovered a vintage gold ring nestled among costume jewelry.

It appears more quality items could make their way to the thrifting scene sooner rather than later.

According to thredUP, 82% of Gen Zers have considered the resale value of clothing before making a purchase, and the secondhand market worldwide is expected to be valued at $350 billion by 2027 — nearly double what it was when the report was released in 2023.

While the savings associated with thrifting are part of the equation, the environmental benefits have also been taking center stage in the minds of many consumers.

The fashion industry generates 2% to 8% of planet-warming carbon pollution globally, while the average American sends 81 pounds of textiles to landfills annually.

ThredUP noted, though, that if everyone purchased just a single secondhand clothing item rather than a new one in a year, it would be the equivalent of taking 76 million gas-powered cars off the road for one day.

At the end of the clip, Jane added that she was planning to restore the Coach bag even further, and while this particular find didn't need a ton of work, it highlights how upcycling more heavily used items can also be part of an eco-friendly, money-saving plan.

"That's so good!!! Lucky find," one TikToker commented.

"GORGGG," another person fawned.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.