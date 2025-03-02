  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after opening jar purchased at thrift store: 'Lucky you'

by Lettecha Johnson
Photo Credit: Reddit

One lucky secondhand shopper showed how far $20 can go in a post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. After buying a jar of jewelry from an antique shop, they realized it contained sterling silver (which they thought was white gold before testing) and a 14-karat gold watch.

There was a combination of praise and debate over the value of the jewelry, as the original poster was unsure if the sterling silver ring's stone was a diamond. 

"Could be a moissanite … tested as a diamond with the cheap tester I keep in the car. I've got a better machine at home, I'll test it tonight," the original poster wrote. One Redditor responded: "Exciting!" 

Nonetheless, whether the shopper got genuine precious items or their doppelgangers, they found something they liked — or could regift or sell.

Other shoppers have also had luck sourcing accessories from thrift stores. Someone used their good eye to spot what may be real pearls among costume jewelry. Another thrifter found a 13-karat gold and opal pendant for $10. Then, there's the Murano Italian glass bracelets that sell for $90 to $140 — one shopper picked one up for $3. 

Secondhand stores add societal value beyond cutting shopping costs. Thrifting encourages the reuse of items instead of tossing them into landfills. Whether it's textiles, metal, plastic, or a combination of materials, throwing still-usable products away adds to an already overwhelming trash pile that can take centuries to decompose while leaching toxins into the environment. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Many jewelry items consist of metal, which is highly recyclable, too. Some, like aluminum and steel, have an infinite recycle life. If you get metal items from a thrift haul that you want to revamp, consider having them melted down and repurposed.

In addition to providing compliments about the thrift find, Redditors gave insightful advice about the jewelry. One person also pointed out that moissanite is still desirable for reasons other than value. The stone has even become a trend for engagement rings. 

"It's another clear gemstone similar to diamond but a lot cheaper and not as hard of a mineral. It's a good alternative for people who don't want to buy diamonds either for ethical or budgetary reasons," the commenter wrote.

"Love that watch, so sleek! Lucky you," another Redditor said

x