Music fan shares photo of incredible meant-to-be thrift store find: 'There are no coincidences'

"What are the chances of finding this?"

You might not believe in fate, but one Mac Miller fan's meant-to-be discovery at a Virginia thrift store certainly will put your skepticism to the test.

The fan of the late rapper shared their story to the r/MacMiller subreddit, and called it a "crazy coincidence."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor said that a year ago they went thrift shopping with their mom and sister, and told them they wanted a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey to pay homage to Miller, a Pittsburgh native. Going in, they didn't like their odds.

"I obviously didn't think I was gonna find one because the thrift store was pretty small/local and didn't have a lot of clothes," they revealed. They also noted they were in Virginia, which wouldn't strike you as a hotbed for Steelers fans.

Nonetheless, whether divine intervention or sheer luck, they struck gold as they spotted a highly visible Steelers jersey at the end of the rack in the store. It got even better.

"NOT ONLY was it a steelers jersey, but it was the number 92, which is the jersey number he would always wear to steelers games because of his birth year," they wrote.

The Redditor shared photos of themselves and Miller in a #92 jersey, adding that it's still "so crazy" to them.

The OP's find showed the magic of shopping at thrift stores. You just never know what you might find, and the money you might save. It could be something with major sentimental or nostalgic value, or things like coveted cookware, espresso machines, and fashion accessories that would have huge price tags brand-new.

As well as being good for consumers' wallets, buying from thrift stores also does good for the planet in keeping items from going to landfills, where they would generate heat-trapping gases as they decompose. Jerseys and other clothes can contain plastic materials that could also break down into microplastics.

Redditors loved the OP's find, and one had experienced similar luck.

"When Balloonerism dropped, that day I was in Goodwill and found a Mac Miller Steelers jersey," a fan shared with a photo. "There are no coincidences."

They added: "We're in Chicago too, so what are the chances of finding this?"

"Shout out to James Harrison," another user wrote in reference to the most famous wearer of the 92 Steelers uniform.

"Mac knew!" a Redditor exclaimed.

