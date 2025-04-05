Shopper stunned after discovering unexpected 'holy grail' item at thrift store: 'Great find'

It's every thrifter's dream to find luxury goods they've always wanted on the rack at discount prices.

One Redditor had this happen to them. They found an expensive top by Whiting & Davis from the 1970s for only $20.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My White (ting & Davis lol) Whale!" they said. "$20 in absolutely perfect condition."

They also posted a photo of themselves wearing the top and noted they had been wearing it around the house just to enjoy it, but they also "hope to wear it to at least one real event!"

While it's a blast to find items like this at the thrift store, thrifting is good even if all you find are normal clothes. It helps you save money in a socially responsible way while updating your wardrobe without investing in fast fashion, according to the University of Colorado in Boulder.

You can dress better than you could otherwise afford to because you'll be getting your clothes at lower prices. Maybe you'll find an item you thought you'd never be able to afford, like this lucky Redditor.

You'll also be doing your part to help the planet. Thrifting keeps items from filling up landfills, which the National Geographic Society says can contaminate both the air we breathe and the water we drink.

Thrifting doesn't just lead to awesome clothing finds, though. You can also score expensive kitchenware, blankets, and other home items that you've been dreaming about.

Other Redditors loved the find, too.

"HOT DAMN!!! Congrats, that's gorgeous!!" one user said. "I can see why it was your white whale and the PRICE! I hope to have your luck someday."

"I've always wanted one!" said another. "They are like $500+ listed on eBay."

"This is my holy grail item," another Redditor added. "I've collected W&D for years, but haven't seen any at my local thrifts. GREAT find!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.