  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding valuable item with $2.50 price tag at thrift store: 'Fantastic'

"Enjoy your luck."

by Amy Boyington
"Enjoy your luck."

Photo Credit: iStock

One person's trash was certainly another person's treasure during a recent thrifting trip, when a Redditor found a genuine gold and diamond ring for a mere $2.50.

In the post, the thrifter shared photos of the ring — a bold, glistening piece that they said had been on their "thrifting wishlist" for a while. "This one didn't disappoint!" exclaimed the original poster.

"Enjoy your luck."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Enjoy your luck."
Photo Credit: Reddit

It's not the first time a thrift store shopper has scored a great deal on a high-value item. Thrifters have found real gold jewelry inside mystery jars, tech devices inside a $7 grab bag, and an authentic blanket from Hudson's Bay Company for under $10. 

Some thrift shoppers get a thrill just by hunting through clothes and boxes of used items. But there are often many treasures hidden on the racks and shelves of a thrift shop, like the gold ring in the Reddit post, and you might be the lucky one to find them.

Also, instead of paying full price for valuables like jewelry, electronics, and home goods, you could find what you're looking for at a fraction of the cost in a thrift shop. It's a simple way to save money, especially on home decor, kitchen essentials, and clothing.

But shopping at thrift stores also benefits the environment. Every gently used item you buy keeps it out of a landfill, reducing the amount of textiles and plastics that end up as waste or are burned every year.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

When you give old items new life, companies don't need to use as much energy, water, and raw materials to produce new ones. 

Fellow thrifters couldn't help but cheer on the OP and their beautiful ring.

One said, "That's why I love buying jewelry boxes! You never know what's hidden inside!" 

"Fantastic!" exclaimed another Redditor. "Enjoy your luck and your cool ring."

Would you buy your wedding dress from a thrift store?

Absolutely 💯

I did 👰

Only if I found one I loved 😍

Nope 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x