Woman stunned after discovering hidden treasures inside jewelry box purchased at thrift store: 'This is amazing'

A lucky thrift store shopper found a multi-drawer jewelry box with some surprises inside and showed off her find on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Found the jewelry box of my dreams today!!! When I got it home we found a bunch of hidden earrings in the bottom too!" she wrote.

The photos in the post show an ornate antique wooden jewelry box on four claw-footed legs with eight drawers, little compartments on the sides with doors, and a lid that opens. Then there's a photo of the eight pairs of beautiful earrings the poster found inside.

Other new pieces online sell for much more. A similar one at Home Depot goes for $114. Even this one from mass-producer Shein is $78.

The OP was so pleased with her find. "I've wanted one since I was a little girl so I jumped at this one!" she said.

Thrift stores are goldmines of household objects, clothes, accessories, and more for prices that are sometimes unbelievably low. People who have the patience to spend time searching can be rewarded with rare finds and ultra-low prices. And sometimes, shoppers are rewarded with a little secret stowaway.

As an added plus, buying items at thrift stores means they're not ending up going to waste sitting in a landfill.

Commenters were starry-eyed about the jewelry box and its hidden treasure, too.

"This is amazing!! How much did you pay?!" said one, and the OP replied, "It was $20, so a little more than I usually pay for things but I just couldn't leave it!" showing how truly easy it is not to break the bank at thrift stores.

Another congratulated the shopper, saying, "Your lucky day! Enjoy!"

"Those earrings looks LEGIT!" another said. The OP wrote back, "At least one of them we're fairly certain is real turquoise and silver … so that makes me excited too!"

