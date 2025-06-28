  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after item with unbelievable price tag at thrift store: 'I have always wanted one of these'

"This is basically my holy grail item."

by James Anthony Bell III
Photo Credit: Reddit

The feeling of finally finding something you've always wanted just hits different, especially if you find it for cheap, as one person did. 

This shopper took to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit to showcase something they found at their local Salvation Army: an authentic Hudson's Bay Company blanket, made in England, for only $9.99. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

They also managed to stow away with other goodies: five Pottery Barn porcelain dinner plates for only $1 each, a vintage full-grain leather Coach belt, and a heavy cotton Uniqlo plain grey T-shirt. 

Hudson's Bay products, in general, are challenging to come by nowadays, following the company's recent business closure, so stumbling across an item such as this is indeed a lucky find. 

"I have always wanted one of these, and I've stayed away from reproductions because I like the old, original version so much," the post read. 

Finding rare or even discontinued products like this at a thrift store is not uncommon. One shopper was lucky enough to find a genuine diamond ring in the lining of a thrifted handbag they hoped to sell. Someone else managed to find an authentic portrait hidden behind a frame they purchased from their local thrift store. 

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

In addition to being a good place to find hidden treasures, thrift stores generally offer cheaper alternatives to items found in retail stores. Still, they also give a home to items that would otherwise be abandoned or end up in landfills. 

You can save hundreds of dollars a year by shopping at secondhand stores while also contributing to a cleaner, safer environment. 

"Beautiful Colors, I found one last year in the Green and Red...Love It!!" one user commented. 

"I have been thrifting for years and this is basically my holy grail item," said another.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

