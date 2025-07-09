Shopper stunned after finding valuable items in $7 'grab bag' from thrift store: 'Major score'

One thrifter found a wealth of working tech items for only $7 inside a grab bag of apparent "junk."

"Grab bag turns into a major score," wrote the OP in their post to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. "I saw the Nite Ize wallet tool and the two Neoprene mini cases and decided to get them. The rest looked like junk, but it turned out it wasn't."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift stores are filled with unassuming treasures at extremely affordable prices.

As the high prices of tariffs sweep across the U.S., many shoppers are turning to thrift stores to score low prices on high-quality items. It's estimated that replacing half of your new purchases with thrifted items can save you about $100 a year.

As proved by the OP's jackpot, these savings can also be much higher. They found the Tile, the Vivitar digital camcorder, three Jabra Bluetooth earpieces, an outdoor light timer, and a Yealink Bluetooth earpiece and kit, in addition to other gems. The bag of tech is worth well over $200.

"I haven't looked into values yet on most of the items, but knew the camcorder alone probably 'paid' for the bag at least five times over," the OP wrote in the comments.

Opting for thrift store finds instead of fast-produced items also saves you more money in the long run. Fast fashion and products are often created using cheap materials and are typically not made to last, ultimately finding their way to landfills quickly.

Alternatively, thrifted items more often have stood the test of time, finding their way to secondhand shops because they lasted long enough to be brought into someone else's home for new life.

Fast tech that is often found on sites like Temu or Shein, along with fast fashion, makes up a large proportion of the items clogging landfills. It has been estimated that 8 million tons of e-waste end up in landfills annually.

This waste is responsible for toxic materials seeping into the environment, causing food, water, soil, and air pollution.

Keeping electronics out of the trash and in the hands of people like the OP is good for consumers and the environment. Redditors expressed their delight at such a goldmine.

"I'd be so stoked if I got those," wrote one commenter.

"Great find," commented another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.