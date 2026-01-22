5 times the prices at thrift stores left shoppers in total disbelief

People go to thrift stores to find used, vintage, and pre-loved items that someone else may not have seen the potential of — and all for a reasonably low price.

But every once in a while, thrifting can become a less-than-ideal experience when a shopper finds an item that seems priced well above its value:

1. No genie in this lamp

If this shopper set out looking for a stylish but affordable old lamp, they walked into the wrong thrift store.

The shopper posted photos to Reddit showing the price tag and asked if it was fair. Most commenters accused Goodwill of corporate greed, while others wondered whether the lamp is a somewhat valuable uranium milk glass piece.

2. Shady sheet sets

Although thrift shopping generally involves used but reusable items, that's not always the case.

For example, what if a thrift store chain buys items for cheap on clearance at another store, then charges more than double what they paid? That's what one social media user accused a thrift store of doing after discovering another price tag on a sheet set.

3. Benefit of the doubt

A shopper happened upon a jaw-dropping sight when they came across a 15-year-old Samsung TV featuring a wild price tag.

One person commented on the Reddit post, saying: "You can get a new 55-inch Samsung TV for less than that." But the presumably kindhearted original poster gave the store the benefit of the doubt, adding: "Maybe they pressed an extra nine."

4. That's just cold

Everybody wants to stay warm during the cold winter months, but at what cost? In a civilized society, a used Carhartt winter coat shouldn't cost this much, even if it's size XXL. The shopper pointed out that the current, new version of the coat can go for over $100 less.

5. A package deal

Secondhand stores can be a great place to find cool toys for your kids that you can't find at a toy store, and they usually cost only a few bucks. Sometimes you can find absolute treasures that can give your children hours of imagination-building fun for mind-blowingly low prices.

And sometimes, not so much. One shopper thought they'd found dozens of old stuffed animals for sale — but in reality, several toys were packaged together for a price higher than many expect to pay when thrifting.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.