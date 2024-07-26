  • Home Home

Parent awestruck after discovering retail price of toy set found at thrift shop: 'That's the holy grail'

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: iStock

This thrift store purchase will last for years to come.

A Redditor shared a photo of a Lakeshore Learning kitchen to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Omg one of my best finds!! And it's in such good condition," the Redditor wrote.

The toy kitchen set had a price tag of just $6.99. This is a huge difference from the retail price of $800. This may be a toy kitchen, but it's certainly built to last.


You too can save big by shopping small. CouponFollow found that "thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items."

One Redditor bought a Nikon camera at a thrift auction for just $42. Another Redditor found an old-school Nintendo Entertainment System in the e-waste dumpster. One man's trash really is another's treasure. 

Watch now: The most sustainable thing about the new Rivian? Its price tag

Want to save vicariously? Check out the secondhand shopping archives to read more thrift shop scores.

Thrift shopping isn't just good for you — it's great for the environment too. Shopping secondhand prevents items from reaching the landfill, where, depending on their material, they could sit for hundreds of years. 

Goodwill lists three big reasons why thrifting is beneficial for the environment:

Thrifting conserves resources. The production of goods uses valuable and finite resources, and excess production means resources are going to waste. By reducing demand for new goods, we can also reduce production.
• Thrifting prevents perfectly good items from being thrown away. If you have gently used items, prolong their lifespan by donating them.
• Thrifting reduces chemical pollution. By donating and thrift shopping, you impact the production cycle and keep harmful chemicals, dyes, fragrances, and more from polluting waterways and soil.

For even more, explore our guide to shopping at thrift stores.

Redditors were shocked at the user's fantastic find.

"That's a great brand," one user said, "and you could pass it on to grandchildren and it would still hold up."

"That's the holy grail of kitchens imo and I'd happily clean up the worst toddler mess ever made for it to be in my classroom," another commented.

