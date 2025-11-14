Shopper shares photo of upsetting sighting at thrift store: 'These people feel no shame'

"I'd actually bring it up to a manager."

A poster took to the Reddit forum r/ThriftGrift to share a disappointing experience they had at a thrift store in Chicago.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post was titled: "$250 For Carhartt?"

The original poster then displayed a picture of the jacket with the outrageous price tag. The caption says: "I know Carhartt is popular in the thrift stores. But $250.99?? The current version of this jacket retails for $140."

This experience is obviously extremely frustrating, but it's important to note that it is an outlier. In fact, one study estimates that experienced thrifters save up to $1,700 a year on clothes and other secondhand merchandise.

In addition to the economic benefits, thrifting also offers significant environmental advantages. The practice keeps items out of our already crowded landfills and prevents pollution on land and in our oceans. And since the United Nations estimates that the fashion industry contributes 2-8% to global carbon pollution, buying items secondhand is good for everyone. And it's a great way to help people break up with fast fashion.

There are many examples of incredible finds that keep thrifters coming back for more. For instance, a New Zealand resident was thrilled to find a couture jacket at the Salvation Army for only $10. Another thrifter found a beautifully maintained pink Kate Spade bag for only $25.

Of course, thrifting isn't just for buyers. It's for sellers, too. Selling your old clothes or unneeded items to thrift stores can net you a little money and, again, limit pollution and encourage a cleaner, cooler climate for all.

Commenters on the original post shared the poster's frustration.

"These people feel no shame," one Reddit user said.

Another offered some advice on how to handle the situation: "I'd actually bring it up to a manager. I'd rail into them bad over this because it's not even the point of combatting resellers, it's incompetence."

