Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable sighting at thrift store: 'Absolutely disgusting'

"Looks like a rip-off to me."

A viral Reddit post has reignited frustration over rising thrift store prices — but longtime thrifters say this shouldn't discourage anyone from secondhand shopping. After all, thrifting remains one of the best ways to save money and keep reusable items out of landfills.

A recent Reddit thread on r/ThriftGrift is sparking debate over how far thrift stores have drifted from their original purpose. In the post, a shopper shared a photo of a vintage-style lamp priced at $124.99 at Goodwill — and Redditors quickly called it another case of corporate greed in the thrift scene.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Although some users speculated that the lamp might be a collectible uranium milk glass piece worth more on the antique market, most agreed that thrift stores should prioritize affordability and accessibility over rarity.

Several commenters said that higher prices may be the result of resellers combing through stores and driving competition. However, these markups often backfire, leaving donated goods unsold and eventually tossed.

According to Goodwill's own 2021 Impact Report, roughly 20% of donated goods go unsold and discarded — ironic for an organization founded on reuse and community benefit.

That contributes to nearly 450 kilograms of trash per person that already ends up in U.S. landfills each year, according to Sensoneo.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Still, it's important to remember that these overpriced finds are outliers. Thrifting remains one of the easiest ways to save money (around $1,700 per year on average!) and keep usable items out of landfills.

There are plenty of thrift shops out there with aisles filled with secondhand treasures. Rare thrift store finds, such as a $5 bottle of unopened Bleu de Chanel, a $28 vintage leather Plycraft Mr. Chair, and a $10 Singer Featherweight, prove that good deals are still out there.

"They are not there to make money, they are there to move tons of used goods fast and benefit the community with the proceeds," one commenter reminded.

"Absolutely disgusting. This GW regularly prices up most stuff too. They have good stuff, but the store is never packed because they price way too high," shared one user.

"Looks like a rip-off to me. Goodwill is no longer a thrift store," another commented.

It's all about knowing where and how to shop at thrift stores that keep it affordable, purposeful, and sustainable. For Goodwill, it may be time to revisit its core purpose and bring prices back down to fair, thrift-friendly levels.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.