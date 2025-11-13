Shopper calls out Goodwill for unbelievable item on store shelf: 'I've never seen'

A thrift store shopper's jaw dropped after spotting a 15-year-old Samsung TV at Goodwill listed for an eye-popping $299.99.

The Reddit user, who posted the find to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, wrote, "I've never seen a TV this old this expensive at Goodwill before. Maybe they pressed an extra nine."

Photo Credit: Reddit

For context, similar models can be found new for less than $250. That mismatch left many shoppers baffled and concerned that inflated pricing could turn people off from thrifting altogether.

These concerns are growing among thrift shoppers. Another shopper recently spotted a thrift store selling knockoff Balenciaga boots, marked as "Balecinaga," for the massive price tag of $250.

However, it's important to note that moments like these are the exception, not the rule. Thrifting remains one of the best ways to stretch your budget while keeping perfectly good items out of landfills.

In fact, another Redditor recently scored a Nintendo DS bundle, including a slew of classic games, for just $42.64.

And, even if the price tag can seem slightly off at times, secondhand shopping for electronics in particular is a great service to our environment. The UN reported that 68 million tons of e-waste were produced in 2022, a number expected to rise to over 90 million tons by 2030. Choosing refurbished or used electronics can help curb that growth and give old tech a second life.

So while this $300 thrift-store TV may be a dud, don't let it discourage you from thrifting altogether. You can find budget-friendly treasures by swapping smart.

However, in the case of this unhappy shopper, commenters were quick to rally their support.

"You can get a new 55-inch Samsung TV for less than that," one mentioned.

Another joked, "Wow, I just gave away a 48-inch non-smart flat screen TV on my local free group … Clearly I was sitting on a goldmine!"

