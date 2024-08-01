Shopper bewildered after finding barely used PS5 at community sale: 'I thought no one is going to believe me'

Retailed at $550, this is an incredible discount and one of the many reasons thrifting is worth it.

A Finnish thrifter struck gold after coming across an in-demand gaming system.

A photo in r/ThriftStoreHauls showed an almost new PlayStation 5 found at a community sale in a public park.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The thrifter took a photo to capture their disbelief and purchased it for the American equivalent of $21.54.

"I thought no one is going to believe me," the original poster wrote in the caption.



Later in the comments, the OP assured that it worked and even connected to the internet to see if anyone was missing it.

Retailed at $550, this is an incredible discount and one of the many reasons thrifting is worth it. Beyond the savings, you really never know what you're going to find and that's a huge part of the allure. From rare bikes and Dyson products to kitchen appliances and luxury furniture, thrift finds can leave you skipping all the way home.

While there's always the hope for something magical, thrift stores are great spots to shop for everyday items, clothes, and shoes. Most of the time, you'll find what you're looking for at a reduced price while keeping items out of landfills and reducing the demand for mass-produced products.

Thrifting keeps money in your pocket while keeping our planet cooler, and the trend is catching on, which is a great thing for all of us. According to Statista, the thrifting market has been growing since 2012. Worth $1 billion in 2015, it's expected to be worth $51 billion by 2026.

If thrifting in the wild sounds overwhelming, Goodwill now has an online store. Depop, Poshmark, and Vinted are other online platforms for clothing. If you're on the hunt for other items, check out Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, and Decluttr.

Some places will take donations if you're looking to get rid of items without having to throw them away. In fact, there are ways to make money while decluttering. For instance, you can pay $20 for a Take Back Bag, fill it with old textiles, and send it back to be rewarded with $30 of things, such as discounted movie theater tickets or food delivery credits.

Similarly, For Days offers a clothing return bag for $20. In return, you'll receive $20 "closet cash" to shop on their site for new, sustainably made clothing.

It pays to recycle.

