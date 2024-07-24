Shopper shares photo of rare, 'high end' bicycle found at local thrift store: 'Unbelievable'

"So cool and what an amazing find."

A savvy shopper's incredible Goodwill find is pedaling its way to fame on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls community.

The post, simply titled "$35 at Goodwill," is generating buzz for the amazing bargain the Redditor scored.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The accompanying photo shows a sleek light blue Kestrel 4000 bicycle, a high-end model designed by renowned bike builder Brent Trimble. These coveted bikes can resell for as much as thousands online, making this Goodwill discovery a truly remarkable deal.

"$35 at Goodwill," the post announced, letting the stunning image of the premium bicycle speak for itself. Finding a Kestrel at a thrift store for a tiny fraction of the retail price is the kind of once-in-a-lifetime thrifting jackpot that many shoppers only dream about.



"Hubby knows high end bikes, was very excited to see this. … This is a real steal," one person wrote.

In addition to the huge cost savings, thrifting bikes and other pre-owned items offers significant environmental benefits. By choosing to buy used goods, including kitchen appliances, electronics, clothing, and accessories, consumers can help keep products out of landfills and reduce pollution associated with manufacturing new items.

As climate-consciousness grows, the popularity of thrifting is pedaling ahead at rapid speed. ThredUp projects that the secondhand market in the United States will grow by an average of 11% over the next several years, reaching $73 billion by 2028, per Retail Dive.

Fellow Redditors were quick to share in the original poster's excitement.

"Unbelievable," one commenter exclaimed.

"One of the bicycles that only dentists could afford back in the day," said another. "Beautiful!"

Another reply celebrated the bike's origins: "So cool and what an amazing find. These bikes were made in my hometown! My dad has one, and I would absolutely die to see one at a thrift store."

The next time you're browsing your local thrift store, keep your eyes open — there's no telling what incredible treasures you might find. With a little luck and a keen eye, you too could ride away with the deal of a lifetime while doing something good for the planet.

