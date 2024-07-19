Shopper shocked after seeing price of like-new Dyson product at local thrift store: 'I'm blown away'

Thrifting is always fun, but sometimes it pays off big time.

One Reddit user found a Dyson air purifier in full working order for only $9.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm blown away," they said. "Forgive the pun."

Their post shows a photo of the air purifier in their home. They noted that it connected seamlessly to their WiFi and that it oscillates, too. It's "in perfect shape," they shared.

Not only did they get a screaming deal, but they shopped in a sustainable way, too. While Environment America reports that the average American throws out almost five pounds of trash every day, thrift stores allow things to be reused. These days, nearly everything can be found secondhand if you look hard enough.

This Reddit user isn't the only one who sees value in thrifting. CBS says it's becoming more and more popular, with some people even using thrift stores to find gifts at a discount.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

If you're lucky, you may even find something valuable, which you can then treasure yourself or resell at a profit. Some thrift stores have moved at least part of their operation online, so you can get access to secondhand items that might not be available in your local area, too.

Earthday.org explains that thrifting is, overall, more sustainable than buying fast fashion off the racks, though it might not be as helpful as we would like. Many donations just aren't in good enough shape to be offered in stores, so they get thrown away anyway. Other times, people thrift items that fall apart fast.

The University of Colorado suggests avoiding these problems by only donating and buying items that are in good shape and that you know you'll use. That way, everyone gets the best possible deal out of thrifting.

Overall, everyone in the comment section agreed that this Redditor made the most of their thrifting experience.

"So jealous!!," one said. "I paid $50 for mine and thought that was a good deal but $9!!"

Another added, "Wow lucky duck, these are not cheap."

Let this be a lesson, then, in thrifting well.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.