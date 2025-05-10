  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding beautiful item with unbelievable price tag at local secondhand store: 'Congratulations'

by Simon Sage
One lucky shopper found an incredible lamp and shared it to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The original poster purchased a beautiful lotus-shaped lamp with stained glass bulbs for only $20. 

Thrifting can help you save a few bucks on items you would otherwise pay full price for. Savvy shoppers have scored classy standing reading lamps, colorful Tiffany-style lamps, and unique brutalist lamps at secondhand shops. 

The secondhand market is also an opportunity to earn cash. You can make money selling old electronics, including lamps. Services such as Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers let you earn rewards for sending in your old stuff. 

Thrifting is not only good for your wallet; it's also good for the environment. 

Without a secondhand market, a beautiful lamp like this would end up in a landfill. Electronic waste is particularly harmful to the nearby environment. Besides toxic chemicals leaching into the soil, plastics break down into particles that filter into waterways. Those microplastics eventually end up in the fish we catch and eat. Once inside the human body, microplastics can introduce immune, endocrine, and reproductive problems. 

Upstream, electronics manufacturing requires loads of energy and resources, which produce their own pollution. By avoiding the need to buy something new, thrift shoppers also avoid the production of those heat-trapping atmospheric emissions and the extreme weather shifts that come with them. 

Thrift shopping is fun when it yields surprising treasures such as this lotus lamp. It saves the money needed to buy a new one. It earns cash for the party selling it. It avoids sending the lamp to the trash and needing to make a new one. This sounds like winning on all fronts. 

The Reddit community was pumped for the OP's find. 

"What a damn score! Congratulations!" said one community member. 

"That is so pretty!! I wish I had one," said another. 

