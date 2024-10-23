Shopper stunned after turning on lampd purchased at local thrift shop: 'What a score'

A thrifty shopper sparked serious envy after finding some special pieces at their local secondhand store.

On the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the user shared photos of two lamps they picked up. Both are Tiffany-style stained glass; one is shaped like a butterfly perched on some wood, while the other is a green frog.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster said they scored both lamps for $15 each, and the find was "one of my white whales." In the thrifting community, white whales are those hard-to-find pieces that are important or most desired by the shopper, whether for sentimental or other reasons.

While it's unclear if either lamp is an authentic Tiffany brand lamp, the cost of even a replica can be around $100 retail, depending on where you shop, making $30 for two lamps a total steal.



Thrifting and buying secondhand are an excellent way to save money and shop sustainably for clothes, furniture, and basically anything you can find that you're interested in.

And there are some great finds out there, like high-end cookware, fine jewelry, and even a random $100 bill tucked in a watch box.

One shopper recently found an upscale sewing machine that typically costs $1,700 new from the manufacturer and goes for anywhere between $600 to $1,000 on eBay for a mere $7 at a thrift store. Another person nabbed a Dyson fan for $8 at a Goodwill, saving hundreds of dollars on the high-end appliance.

Scooping up these perfectly usable items also keeps many of them from ending up in landfills, where they would go to waste and take years to break down. Anything plastic can take 20 to 500 years to break down in a landfill, according to the United Nations, taking up space and adding to gases emitted by landfills that contribute to global warming.

Users in the comments were proud of the thrifter's find but couldn't hide their jealousy at the amazing find.

"I am seething with jealousy right now. Congrats," wrote one person, while another added, "These are gorgeous, what a score!"

