Shopper astonished after decoding markings on $3 ring found at thrift shop: 'Never looked closer until yesterday'

by Claire Huber
Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift store jewelry is hit-or-miss. Secondhand finds could be costume necklaces, broken bracelet fragments, and faux silver rings, or they could be as awe-inspiring as one thrifter's 14-karat gold ring and another's sterling silver and gold watch.

Thrifters are often lucky enough to stumble upon attractively priced, valuable jewelry pieces. One Redditor was fortunate enough to spend only $3 on a gold and "maybe platinum" ring.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I thrifted this ring from a dinky little thrift store," they said. "I thought it was steel and CZ, and never looked closer until yesterday, when I noticed these markings!!!"

On the inside of the X-shaped, multicolored ring are three engravings that read "K18," "900," and "007." These marks indicate that one cross of the X is 18-karat gold and the other is, according to one Redditor, platinum.

The poster was astonished to have purchased the 75% pure gold ring for less than $5. Buying used, on average, can save a person up to $100 a year. When the pieces being thrifted turn out to be valuable, those savings are even greater.

A thrift store is a treasure trove of unwanted items. It is where they go to find a new life instead of decomposing in landfills and polluting our planet. According to Sustainability for All, landfills are a danger to the environment, as the garbage can emit polluting gases, start fires, and contaminate soil and water.

Sustainable jewelry company Frida & Florence says traditional jewelry-making requires environmentally harmful mining for metals and gemstones, which is energy-intensive. According to Earth.org, the mining industry has high water and carbon footprints.

Therefore, when jewelry pieces are reused, donors and consumers like the one who thrifted the 18-karat gold and platinum ring are throwing a pebble in the pond of sustainability.

Commenters on the Reddit post were astonished by this lucky find.

"What an amazing find," one user said.

"And mixed metals? This ring is so stunning! What a find," another commented.

x