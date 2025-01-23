Antique enthusiast sparks envy with rare opal jewelry purchase: 'How does it feel to be Santa's favourite?'

"I've gotten pretty good at recognizing the worthless stuff before I buy it."

Those who love to dig around in discount bins and browse resale shops know the unique thrill of discovering a gem at the thrift store. One Redditor recently scored big with a beautiful and rare find.

They posted a picture of the valuable pendant that they found for a great deal in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"Christmas eve antique shopping... I just picked up this 13k gold and opal pendant for $10," they wrote in the post's caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters expressed their jealousy and congratulated the poster on the rare find.

"How does it feel to be Santa's favourite?" one user asked.

"That is one of the prettiest pendants I've ever seen," another Redditor commented.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

One user asked the original poster how often they find similar items while thrifting that turn out to have no value.

"It used to be all the time," the OP replied. "Now, I've gotten pretty good at recognizing the worthless stuff before I buy it. 45% of the stuff I used to buy was absolute junk, now it's more like 5%."

Thrifting is not only a fun pastime but also one of the best ways to live a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle. Buying secondhand and donating unwanted items instead of trashing them gives products a new life. It's also an easy way to keep items out of landfills, where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases.

You can also save money on everyday necessities when you shop at thrift stores. In fact, replacing just half of your new purchases with secondhand gems (for a third of the price) could save you almost $100 a year.

And just like the OP experienced, there's always a chance you will discover rare and valuable items at great discounts at your local thrift store.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.