Shopper stunned by surprising detail inside $1.29 ring from thrift store: 'A helluva way to start the day'

"They were worn in the Victorian era to show enduring love and fidelity."

Thrift stores have once again proven to be a gold mine for deals — this time literally. One shopper showed off their new 10K gold ring bought for only $1.29 as they proclaimed it was "a helluva way to start the day."

Shaped like a golden belt buckle, the ring had a slightly tight fit, so they "need to get it sized," but it "didn't turn their finger green." According to their post in r/ThriftStoreHauls, the lucky shopper said their accessory sat among the junk jewelry while the actual junk items were on display in special glass cabinets.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This wasn't the first time second-hand shopping resulted in noteworthy jewelry finds.

One commenter stated, "My wife bought a bag of jewelry in a Ziploc bag at an estate sale about two months ago. She paid two dollars for what they thought was fake gold. She cashed it in for $552."

In another case, a vintage wave-shaped solid gold ring hid inside a $13 bag of costume jewelry at Salvation Army. Another shopper picked up a rare 13k gold and opal pendant for $10.

To emphasize how much the OP may have saved by thrift stores, a commenter posted the same or similar ring retailing on T.H.Baker for £245 (about $317).

From appliances to clothing to furniture, people can beautify themselves and their homes on a budget while keeping items out of landfills — where in 2018, over 146 million tons of items wasted away, per the Environmental Protection Agency. As such trash disintegrates in these dumps, it produces planet-warming gases that add to frequent and more devastating weather events.

Most people loved the ring design, but a few questioned whether it was gold-filled or plated since the inside engraving says "10 kg."

Even if it wasn't solid gold, this type of ring once had a very special meaning.

"It's a buckle ring! They were worn in the Victorian era to show enduring love and fidelity in mourning, forever attachment to someone who died," one respondent announced.

Its link to romance lasted beyond the Victorian era. Someone else said, "The belt buckle rings were also big in the 50's. My dad gave one to my mom when she agreed to 'go steady' with him. Love it!"

Anyone can save money and bring home their own rare (or romantic) finds when they shop at thrift stores.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.