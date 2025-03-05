  • Home Home

Thrifter shocked after noticing price tag on high-end furniture item: 'Great score'

"Wow, that's awesome Goodwill hunting!"

by Yei Ling Ma
"Wow, that’s awesome Goodwill hunting!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The beautiful thing about shopping at thrift stores is that you can furnish a place at a fraction of the cost you'd spend buying things brand new. One Redditor shared their thrift store furniture finds to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. 

"I've been hunting for an extra chair for my partner's office and found this wooden Murphy Miller chair at GW!" the OP wrote

Photo Credit: Reddit

The best part? The chair cost only $10. 

"Great looking chair! Real leather?" one commenter asked. 

The OP replied, "I was really hoping it was leather … but I'm pretty positive it's vinyl!"

Even though the chair was not made from real leather, vinyl is still durable, easy to maintain, and cost-effective. A similar style faux leather chair was for sale for $249 on eBay.

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

Thrifting is a sustainable way to shop and buy the things you need at great discounts. Many thrift shoppers have found amazing deals on their thrift store purchases. 

One thrift shopper scored a beautiful sectional couch with three matching ottomans with plenty of storage space for only $100. Based on the sleek, modern design, people speculated that the couch retailed for over $1,000. 

Another thrift shopper scored an amazing haul of kitchen appliances that, combined, would have cost over $800, but they paid only $75. The haul included a top-of-the-line Zojirushi rice cooker, a Cuisinart convection bread maker, a vintage KitchenAid Pro mixer, and a brand-new All-Clad deep fryer. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Thrifting extends the life cycles of pre-loved items, keeping these goods out of landfills. It encourages consumers to make use of what's already out there and what has already been produced, as opposed to buying new things. 

Every new item at a store took resources to produce and transport. By thrifting, you lower the demand for these things, helping to conserve natural resources and energy while decorating your spaces with beautiful, high-quality pieces.

"Wow, that's awesome Goodwill hunting!" one commenter marveled. 

"Great score and amazing price!!" another user shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x