Thrifter shocked after noticing price tag on high-end furniture item: 'Great score'

The beautiful thing about shopping at thrift stores is that you can furnish a place at a fraction of the cost you'd spend buying things brand new. One Redditor shared their thrift store furniture finds to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"I've been hunting for an extra chair for my partner's office and found this wooden Murphy Miller chair at GW!" the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The best part? The chair cost only $10.

"Great looking chair! Real leather?" one commenter asked.

The OP replied, "I was really hoping it was leather … but I'm pretty positive it's vinyl!"

Even though the chair was not made from real leather, vinyl is still durable, easy to maintain, and cost-effective. A similar style faux leather chair was for sale for $249 on eBay.

Thrifting is a sustainable way to shop and buy the things you need at great discounts. Many thrift shoppers have found amazing deals on their thrift store purchases.

One thrift shopper scored a beautiful sectional couch with three matching ottomans with plenty of storage space for only $100. Based on the sleek, modern design, people speculated that the couch retailed for over $1,000.

Another thrift shopper scored an amazing haul of kitchen appliances that, combined, would have cost over $800, but they paid only $75. The haul included a top-of-the-line Zojirushi rice cooker, a Cuisinart convection bread maker, a vintage KitchenAid Pro mixer, and a brand-new All-Clad deep fryer.

Thrifting extends the life cycles of pre-loved items, keeping these goods out of landfills. It encourages consumers to make use of what's already out there and what has already been produced, as opposed to buying new things.

Every new item at a store took resources to produce and transport. By thrifting, you lower the demand for these things, helping to conserve natural resources and energy while decorating your spaces with beautiful, high-quality pieces.

"Wow, that's awesome Goodwill hunting!" one commenter marveled.

"Great score and amazing price!!" another user shared.

