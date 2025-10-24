Shopper makes stunning discovery after opening makeup bag purchased at thrift store: 'A little nugget of luck'

Thrifting is a gift that keeps on giving.

A savvy thrifter discovered a literal gem inside a previous thrift store find and shared it in r/JewelryIdentification.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found these in this little esslinger jeweler envelope (attached) in a makeup bag I got from a thrift store years ago but didn't find it until recently," said the original poster in the caption

The OP continued: "I'm basically wondering if this would even be worth appraisal or taking to a jeweler. I could really use the money at the moment and this seems to be a little nugget of luck but I'm trying not to get my hopes up."

Savvy thrifters know that the real treasure hunt begins after purchase. It's not uncommon to find treasure inside donated bags, thrilling discoveries inside book pages, or collectible items tucked away.

Some shoppers have flipped thrifted finds for hundreds of dollars, turning secondhand browsing into a surprisingly lucrative side hustle. Beyond big-ticket surprises, thrifting is simply one of the smartest ways to save on everyday essentials like clothing, furniture, and home goods.

Small savings quickly add up, helping shoppers stretch their budgets without sacrificing quality. All it takes is a good eye.

On a larger scale, every thrifted item purchased is one less item headed to a landfill, extending its life and reducing waste.

"Is it only worth pawning or scrapping or would it be worth an appraisal fee?" asked the OP.

"Depending on the size and clarity is what we base it from. You can call around and see if you can get a verbal evaluation from a jewelry store, sometimes for free or for a reasonable price," suggested one commenter.

"The chain as you can see is marked 14k which means it's a solid gold chain," wrote one commenter. "Nice find."

"Take it to a local jeweler and ask them for recommendations. I suggest visiting several stores," wrote a jeweler.

