Shopper makes thrilling discovery tucked into pages of old book at thrift store: 'Very cool'

"I was going to buy the book either way."

A collector has been left stunned after unearthing a piece of history inside an old book they bought at a thrift store.

Posting on the subreddit r/papermoney, the thrifter shared an image of a Cuban one-peso note that they had found inside a 1920s book.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Pretty rough shape. Still a cool find!" wrote the collector underneath several images of the worn-looking note that they had found inside a book they had bought for just $2.

Commenters were quick to congratulate the thrifter on their unusual find.

"Oh wow, that's a very cool find. It's not terribly valuable, but it's got great eye appeal, regardless," one commenter wrote.

Another asked, "Did you buy the book?" to which the collector replied, "I did! $2. I have a thing for antique hardback books. I was going to buy the book either way."

Finding unusual or valuable items hidden inside thrift store finds is not as unusual as you might think. TCD has reported on several people making amazing discoveries inside their thrift store finds, including one thrifter finding a pair of 14-karat gold pearl earrings inside a 50-cent jewelry box, and another found a $100 bill inside a thrifted book.

Findings like these add to the thrill of thrifting, as when you enter a thrift store, you never know what you are going to find. Shopping at thrift stores is also a smart way to save money on essential items, with the average thrifter saving $1,700 a year on the things they need.

In addition to saving money and finding unusual items, thrifting is great for the environment. It keeps unwanted goods out of landfills, thereby reducing the amount of pollution generated when we dispose of things. This helps contribute to a circular economy, which lowers the demand for new products and conserves natural resources.

