Shopper thrilled after making valuable discovery in thrift store grab bag: 'Always check'

A lucky thrift shopper is reminding the internet that one person's donation is often another person's goldmine. In a post on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls, a user shared an incredible find — a nearly full set of seemingly-new Prismacolor colored pencils, which normally retail for more than $100.

The poster wrote, "Reminder to Artists & Thrifters; always check the grab bags in thrift store arts/crafts/stationery sections! Found this beauty in a mixed bag of other pens and pencils for only $5!!! Only 2 pencils missing and most of the set looks like it has never been used! Can't wait to create something new!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other users were quick to celebrate the lucky score — and share their own thrift store wins.

"Nice find! I picked up a set of 60 vintage berol prismacolor pencils brand new open box for $2," one commenter said. "Sold for $200 in less than an hour."

This poster's lucky find is the latest in a long line of thrift store success stories, proving that shopping at thrift stores can be a rewarding treasure hunt. Thrift shoppers can save money on everyday items, whether they're restocking their kitchen or decorating their first home.

Plus, shoppers often stumble across valuable items that can turn them a profit, like vintage designer items and valuable jewelry. Some thrifters have even found treasures hidden away in pockets or stashed inside other items.

Beyond saving serious money, thrifting helps keep perfectly good items out of already-overflowing landfills, reducing waste and giving secondhand goods a new life. It's a sustainable and resourceful alternative to buying new.

Commenters were equally impressed and jealous of the poster's good thrifting fortune.

As one user put it, "Jealous!!! But yeah I'm always checking those sections." The original poster replied, "I feel very lucky! Always good to check often."

Another commenter added, "Prisma pencils are open stock so any colours that are missing you can get even at Michael's."

A third simply said, "Awesome find!"

