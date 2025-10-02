Shopper thrilled by discovery inside of thrift store junk bag: 'Couldn't believe my luck'

"That's what got me into antiques, the thrill of the hunt."

When you pick up a grab bag at a thrift store, you're usually hoping for one or two usable items among the odds and ends. But sometimes, you find hidden treasures.

That's what happened to one Reddit user, who shared a remarkable find after spending just $2 on a bag of miscellaneous "junk" at their local shop. Tucked inside was a vintage silver makeup compact, complete with a mirror, mini lipstick holder, and blush compartment.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found this in a small bag of miscellaneous 'junk' that my local thrift store had out for $2.00. Couldn't believe my luck when I got home and sorted through the bag!" the original poster wrote in the r/vintage community.

These surprise scores highlight one of thrifting's best perks: You never know what you'll come across. Valuable items can be tucked into bags of costume jewelry, hidden in the pockets of secondhand coats, or found at the bottom of a box of housewares.

One Reddit user recently shared their excitement in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community after spotting a genuine Cartier belt priced at just $4.99, and another shopper uncovered a bag of three vintage watches mixed in with scrap jewelry.

For shoppers, thrifting is a smart way to save money on everyday items, with the potential to score rare or collectible pieces at bargain prices. The environmental benefits add up, too.

As Goodwill pointed out, one person who thrifts an average of 10 items a year could prevent hundreds of pounds of waste over a lifetime. Every purchase helps keep usable goods out of the landfill.

As for this lucky thrift shopper, their compact drew quite a bit of positive attention.

"I collect these. Absolutely gorgeous find," one commenter said.

"Those misc junk normally have a treasure every now and then," another user added. "That's what got me into antiques, the thrill of the hunt."

