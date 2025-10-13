Shopper thrilled after making valuable discovery inside thrift store grab bag: 'Didn't even realize it was worth that much'

The only way to get this lucky at the thrift store is to go.

A Redditor on the r/casio subreddit posted a fortunate find from their local thrift store — a $5 grab bag "for parts" that contained a perfectly serviceable vintage Casio W-24 Marlin watch.

With only the addition of a new battery, the watch, which normally sells for $100 to $300, was as good as new.

This rare and unique find is one of the many reasons thrifting can be so rewarding.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting offers numerous opportunities to find pieces that would normally cost an arm and a leg for mere pennies on the dollar. Shoppers can uncover expensive treasures, items that are otherwise impossible to source, and unique pieces to add to various collections.

Customers often encounter a wide range of designer items, including purses, shoes, clothing, and everything in between. Discovering notoriously pricey items at such steep discounts just sitting on shelves waiting to be bought has shocked scores of secondhand shoppers.

Beyond the massive savings, thrifting helps keep functional goods out of landfills and leaves them in circulation. Perfectly useful items are often sent to rot atop heaps and heaps of landfilled junk, but thrift stores save consumers cash and keep the planet clean.

Instead of buying a basic new item for a significantly higher price, visiting a thrift store provides consumers a unique opportunity to save on necessities while contributing to a cleaner planet.

One commenter on the original Reddit post expressed their surprise at the find.

"Oh wow … it's in great shape. I just got one on eBay for $125 and it is not even this nice," they said.

"It really is, not a scratch on it. Didn't even realize it was worth that much until after people started mentioning it here," the original poster replied.

Another Redditor praised the poster's good fortune at the thrift store: "You lucky! The watch gods have smiled on you … great find bro!"

