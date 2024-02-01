Thrift shopper shocked by unbelievable price sticker on coveted kitchen appliance: ‘The score of a lifetime’

“The price got an audible reaction out of me.”

Calling all coffee and bargain addicts. An excited thrifter shared a photo of their incredible find with the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit community, which left commenters “positively green with envy” and praising their similar treasures.

The poster scored a De’Longhi espresso machine — which retails anywhere from $200 to over $1,000 — for only $6.99. The Reddit thread boasts support toward the thrifting community by sharing tips of the trade in both the caffeinated and resale industries.

One user admitted, “The price got an audible reaction out of me.”

“It may be the score of a lifetime tbh,” added another.

Aside from praise for the find, their support also reflects an awareness of the need to build a more sustainable future.

While it’s fun to ooh and aah over the find of a lifetime and money saved, there are many benefits to choosing resale over retail. Aside from saving money on everyday necessities, thrifting provides a constantly changing selection of goods and is a great way to support your local community.

Further, it’s a great way to reduce your environmental impact. Buying a new-to-you pair of jeans over a brand-new pair helps lower water and energy consumption and reduces air pollution and landfill waste.

Imagine thrifting a $20 chair and transforming it into a mid-century statement piece for your favorite reading nook or cozy living room, or finding a name-brand purse that elevates your closet — all while maintaining financial freedom and supporting sustainability.

NARTS, the Association of Resale Professionals, noted, “Changes in consumer buying habits and an influx of new competitors and investor money are enlarging and reshaping the market for used apparel. Re-commerce companies, including The RealReal, Poshmark, and thredUP, are forecast to account for about 20% of the clothing industry by 2031, according to RetailDive.”

For some, it’s simply the thrill of the chase, but when you look beyond the savings, second-hand shopping is one of the most enjoyable ways to reduce our environmental footprint.

