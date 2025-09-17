Woman stunned after opening framed art bought from thrift store: 'My thrift find had a hidden surprise in it'

A thrift shop owner inspired a nationwide search after posting about the hidden surprise concealed in a framed work of art.

Posting to TikTok, Danielle Rose (@speaksforitself) shared a video showing the secret contained within what appeared to be only a framed drawing of a horse.

"My thrift find had a hidden surprise in it," the video's caption read. "Didn't know till I brought it home."

The video then shows the picture frame being opened to reveal a 1970s-era family portrait tucked behind the horse drawing.

"Please we need to find this family," the captions continued, showing the professionally taken photograph of five people with broad smiles on their faces.

TikTokers jumped into the comments to share their delight and to join the mission of identifying and finding those pictured, so the photo could be reunited with those appearing in it.

"They look so timeless yet have a modern charm to them," gushed one TikToker. "How beautiful."

"Oh my word what a treasure," added another. "I hope you find them!"

Other users from California, Nebraska, Oregon, and North Carolina commented to say that they were reposting the video to help with the search.

While thrifting is a great way to save money and reduce waste, the post highlighted one of the main joys of thrifting: the discovery of unexpected treasures.

While Rose shared her discovery of a lost family treasure, other thrifters have taken to social media to share their experiences of finding unexpected valuables of other kinds.

For example, one thrifter posting to Reddit shared how they had found a leather backpack from Bloomingdale's listed at $1,375 for sale at a thrift store for only $12. Another lucky thrifter showed off the Canada Goose parka worth $1,400 or more that they had found for just $14.25.

While such finds may be relatively rare, there are incredible values to be found every day at thrift stores. Plus, thrifting also helps the environment by keeping still-usable and desirable items from clothing and bags to furniture and artwork out of the landfill.

