Shopper stunned after spotting hidden detail inside thrift store backpack: 'The thrifting gods smiled on you'

An expensive leather bag worth four figures is nothing new, except when you get one on sale as low as $12, like one lucky shopper did.

A post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit showed off the results of a secondhand shopping spree that included the star of the show — an AllSaints bag — along with name-brand shoes.

The second photo showed an ad for an AllSaints Shirley Leather Backpack for $1,375 at Bloomingdale's. The thrifter assumed the previous owner didn't use the one they purchased since it looked brand new and had a protective wrapper on the zipper. However, the untouched leather the OP called "so soft" didn't stop its remarkable $12 price tag.

In addition to the stylish bag one commenter referred to as "my precious," the OP walked away with cool footwear such as a pristine pair of Converse sneakers for $24 and some baby Uggs and Crocs. However, someone else surpassed that price as they exclaimed," I just found those converses at the thrift store too - $8!"

"The thrifting gods smiled on you today," praised one person.

However, those gods have also blessed many others who shop at thrift stores. A Michael Kors jacket with an original price of $224 sold for $30. Someone found a Le Creuset dish for only $2 when one pot can easily cost a few hundred dollars, and sets retail at over $1,000.

Thanks to the secondhand shopping industry set to be worth $367 billion worldwide by 2029, according to Thred UP's Resale data report, people can enjoy quality items while consuming less and helping the environment. After all, textiles and low-quality fast-fashion dumps often end up in landfills, which contribute to an overheating planet and leach microplastics into waterways.

Based on remarks from a fan of the leather brand, that backpack may last years. "I swear by All Saints quality, especially their leather goods. I had a pair of boots of theirs I bought for £25 [$33] still in the box, wore them for 5+ years."

It's easy to make room for those new thrifted finds in a circular economy by trading in your older items for cash or rebates. Thanks to Thrashie and ThredUP, you can trade in used clothing and accessories and use GotSneakers for your used shoes.

