Shopper stunned after discovering the worth of two items found at thrift store: 'This may be my luckiest thrifting day'

You never know what you'll find when thrifting. Sometimes, you'll find a fun or cute thing, and other times, you'll find an item that is worth a lot of money.

One Redditor was stunned to discover the true value of two of their purchases, and commenters on the post were desperate to find out exactly where they go thrifting.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The thrifter shared photos of a designer pouf and a porcelain egg plate on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The pouf is a cute little seat with pink, green, and cream colors that just happens to be a "vintage Mackenzie-Childs piece worth ~$1,500!" They only paid $45 for it.









The egg plate, meanwhile, was originally from Tiffany & Co. and was worth between $800 and $1,200, but they only paid $150.

The original poster included screenshots of the research that showed how much the items were worth, and they said, "This may be my luckiest thrifting day."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

One of the best things about shopping at thrift stores is finding things for a fraction of the usual cost.

It's not just homeware that you can find incredible deals on. One thrifter had been looking for an authentic Louis Vuitton bag for their wife for years, and they finally found a Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 for just $5 — they even had it authenticated to ensure it was real. These bags can go for around $2,000.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

You can also find designer clothes. For example, a mom bought a sweatshirt that turned out to be an Ambush Multi Cord Hoodie worth over $800.

In addition to the great deals, you can also help keep perfectly good items out of landfills.

According to the University of Colorado Boulder, landfills release methane, a toxic gas that is more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of planet-warming potential. There are more than 3,000 active landfills in the U.S., and on average, they cover 600 acres, which deprives wildlife of much-needed land.

The Redditors shared their excitement about the finds in the comments.

One user said, "You struck gold!"

Another commented, "The stool alone was a jackpot! Love [Mackenzie Childs]."

One user was very impressed, "I am blown away at the price of the egg plate … congrats."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.