Couple transforms raw land into stunning retreat with tiny home at the center: 'You guys knocked it outta the park'

Everything may be bigger in Texas, but one couple defied that old saying by opting for an efficient tiny home they built on their own land.

Alexis & Christian (@tiny_house_expedition) on TikTok shared the details and unique features of the 390 square foot (26 feet long by 15 feet wide) home Yessi and Bobby put together on five acres of land in Lampasas, Texas.

The couple gave a tour, showcasing the large windows in the living room that allow in plenty of light and help their plants thrive. Opposite that is the kitchen, which features standard-size appliances, except for the dishwasher, which they joke is a "little bitty guy" that they don't use often. Their washer/dryer unit is also smaller than standard, but Yessi said she only does one extra load a week compared to a regular unit.

They're also able to fit a king-size bed in their primary bedroom and use a mini split ductless AC unit to beat the heat in the summer. The question of storage is always a big one for tiny homes, but Yessi and Bobby have plenty of standard spaces plus a few clever extras, like the stairs to their loft having hidden drawers.

"Since the tiny house is tiny, we do spend a lot of our time outdoors," Yessi said, highlighting the 12x15-foot porch with a fireplace and TV hanging above the mantle.

Tiny homes often get mischaracterized for being cramped and uncomfortable, but Bobby and Yessi said they host friends and family in their loft, which fits two queen beds and Yessi's work-from-home station, on top of the outdoor space they say they spend most of their time in. Like the couple's home, you don't have to go as tiny as a caravan, for example, but you can reduce the overall size of your living space without sacrificing much.

Opting for a smaller living space is a huge money saver, too, especially in a tough housing market. For their plot of land outside the Austin area, they paid $94,000, and for the actual house that they customized, they paid $107,000, for a total of $201,000. According to Zillow, the average home price in the same area is $522,717, not counting the larger land space.

They also help reduce your environmental impact, requiring less energy to heat and cool than a standard home due to their size, making them more efficient, which also saves money on bills in the long run, too.

People in the comments loved the couple's tiny home and its details.

One person wrote, "You guys knocked it outta the park! It's beautiful!"

Another added, "Gosh. This is perfect. Just enough for comfort and it prevents you from 'hoarding'. Love it."

