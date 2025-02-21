Tiny home maker introduces innovative model with three bedrooms and a full kitchen for families: 'No compromise or sacrifice'

"If it's time for a change, a tiny house could be the perfect solution."

The tiny home movement has given people a new path to homeownership despite today's tough real estate market. With low price tags, small footprints, and creative design elements, there's something for almost everyone.

Living tiny has mostly been adopted by single adults or couples that are comfortable with sacrificing some extra space. The small spaces often include a pull-out bed or lofted sleeping area, which can realistically accommodate one or two people.

It's been more difficult for families to go tiny and fit everyone in with the homes currently on the market. However, Havenwood Tiny Homes is trying to change that with a new option built specifically to replicate a family-sized house.

The Australian builder's Joely model includes a full-size kitchen and three bedrooms — two standing-height lofts and a kids' room on the ground floor, according to autoevolution.

"There's no compromise or sacrifice when it comes to these beautiful tiny homes; on the contrary, they feel just as welcoming, cozy, and efficient as their conventional counterparts, even though they're fully mobile and overall low-maintenance," autoevolution wrote.

The Joely home is 27 feet long and 9.8 feet wide. The layout can be customized to fit each customer's needs, but all Havenwood homes are designed to maximize space and maintain a seamless flow from one end to the other.

With more spacious options now available, families may be enticed to try out tiny living. Small houses cost less upfront, use less energy, and create less waste, saving homeowners thousands of dollars in the long run. It's a practical way to cut back on both your budget and your environmental impact.

"If it's time for a change, a tiny house could be the perfect solution," Havenwood Tiny Homes says on its website. "Tiny houses provide a new take on tradition by compacting standard living spaces and turning them into something innovative, mobile and fun."

