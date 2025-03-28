Family shares stunning photos of tiny home that reunited them: 'At some point, a lightbulb went on'

"One night I was brushing my teeth, raised my head and saw the moon. It's very fun."

Tiny house living is a great way to cut down on your energy bills, spend less money on rent or mortgage costs, and live more sustainably.

For a couple in Altadena, California, it brought an extra special benefit: It brought the family back together.

As The New York Times detailed in a 2024 feature, Dr. Pei Feng and her husband Dr. Daniel Jones had been living in Baltimore, Maryland, until retirement came calling. With that, they decided to move out to Los Angeles to be closer to their sons Yan and Steven, as well as their daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Dr. Feng and Dr. Jones purchased a 2,000-square-foot house in 2019 and began the moving process, but then the coronavirus pandemic shook up their plans. With lockdown in full force, they had an unoccupied property in California while they hunkered down in Baltimore.

But during that time, when the world seemed a little smaller, Yan began to feel claustrophobic in his 600-square-foot bungalow he shared with partner Erin and daughter Libby.

"At some point, a lightbulb went on," Yan told the Times. With the comfortable home owned by his parents completely vacant, he asked if he could move into the property. Then another idea spawned.

With plenty of space surrounding his parents' home, he pitched the idea of putting an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on the land so the family could eventually live together. Dr. Feng and Dr. Jones thought it was a great idea.

Now, they have a 620-square-foot tiny home and deck that is just perfect for the retired couple, while they get nearly unlimited time with their son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter — while also having a private space for themselves.

The petite property features one bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a living space, while they also have a storage building opposite the property. Thanks to the minimal space, they will save plenty of money on utility bills with less space to illuminate and heat. What's more, skylights in the kitchen and bathroom make sensible use of California's abundant sunshine to reduce the need to flick on a light switch.

"Natural light comes in, which makes for very pleasant living," Dr. Feng said. "Also, one night I was brushing my teeth, raised my head and saw the moon. It's very fun."

Cutting costs is great, but you simply can't put a price on that extra time with the family. With a little outside-the-box thinking, Dr. Feng and Dr. Jones have improved their quality of life while having access to the support they need as they grow old together.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.