Couple unveils stunning custom-designed tiny home with loft and dome ceiling: 'It was all under $100,000'

In one post on the r/TinyHouses page, a couple shared a carousel of about half a dozen photos of their new house.

In one post on the page, a couple shared a carousel of about half a dozen photos of their new house. They appear to have bought a small plot of land where the house now resides.

The photos show both the inside and outside of this charming and diminutive building. The couple also explained that while it wasn't cheap, it was much more affordable than a traditional home: "It was all under $100K, not counting the land."

They add further clarity in the comments, writing, "We bought the shell from RollenHomes in Vermont and finished it ourselves." Meaning many of the design features were of their own making. This company appears to make several models of tiny homes in a range of sizes.

With the housing market taking purchasing a home out of reach for many, some people have turned to alternatives like tiny homes. While a tiny home may not be the lifestyle for every person, it can be an affordable and eco-friendly way to live.

Environment.co wrote on the pros and cons of this type of dwelling, reporting, "Many environmental advocates endorse tiny house living, as it helps reduce the negative effects of global warming, which leads to climate change."

Living in a tiny home can also help lower utility bills, as there is less space that needs to be heated and cooled.

Redditors were impressed with the efforts of these tiny home owners.

"Very nice, I especially like the domed roof in the loft," wrote one person.

Someone else asked, "How well does it hold in VT winters?" To which the OP responded, "It stays warm. We built the skirt and used heat wires for the drains underneath. We added a space heater downstairs, and it was completely fine all winter."

Another person simply complimented the house, saying, "Beautiful! Tiny house with lots of character!"

