Tesla driver infuriated after catching destructive vandalism on camera: 'A deplorable act'

Another day, another vandalized electric vehicle.

A Reddit user posted a picture to the r/TeslaLounge subreddit showing a scene that has become all too common. Go to almost any Tesla subreddit, and you'll no doubt find multiple posts about a vehicle or a charging station getting vandalized.

In this particular post, the picture shows a man keying the original poster's car.

"My car got keyed last night. I'm in the city and got it on camera, clearly targeted. No other reason that I can think of except it's a Tesla … Infuriating," the user wrote in the caption.

There's no doubt that a lot of Tesla owners, and EV owners in general, share that sentiment, as there's no shortage of acts of vandalism to share. In some cases, the cars are keyed. In others, they're covered with spray paint.

Then there are the charging stations. There's instance after instance after instance of cut charging cables, sometimes resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in damage. It's also incredibly common for gas-powered vehicles to block charging stations.

While the damage to the vehicles and charging stations is the most immediate and visible, the effects could be more widespread. Incidents like these could discourage people from making their next vehicle an EV.

For every EV not on the road is an internal combustion engine vehicle on the road. Those cars produce carbon pollution, one of the main drivers of the planet overheating, causing extreme weather that threatens lives and the global food supply.

It's hard to say where this disdain for EVs and the surrounding technology comes from, but it's not doing anything to help solve any problems. It's just pointless.

One commenter could empathize with the original poster, saying, "Night before I was supposed to pick up my 2023 Model X it got keyed along with all the cars outside at the dealership."

"Sorry you were subjected to such a deplorable act," another commented.

"I'm just hoping all this nonsense dies down soon as EVs become even more commonplace," another said.

