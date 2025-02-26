  • Home Home

Tesla driver infuriated after catching destructive vandalism on camera: 'A deplorable act'

"I'm just hoping all this nonsense dies down soon."

by Stephen Proctor
"I'm just hoping all this nonsense dies down soon."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Another day, another vandalized electric vehicle

A Reddit user posted a picture to the r/TeslaLounge subreddit showing a scene that has become all too common. Go to almost any Tesla subreddit, and you'll no doubt find multiple posts about a vehicle or a charging station getting vandalized.

"I'm just hoping all this nonsense dies down soon."
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

In this particular post, the picture shows a man keying the original poster's car.

"My car got keyed last night. I'm in the city and got it on camera, clearly targeted. No other reason that I can think of except it's a Tesla … Infuriating," the user wrote in the caption.

There's no doubt that a lot of Tesla owners, and EV owners in general, share that sentiment, as there's no shortage of acts of vandalism to share. In some cases, the cars are keyed. In others, they're covered with spray paint.

Then there are the charging stations. There's instance after instance after instance of cut charging cables, sometimes resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in damage. It's also incredibly common for gas-powered vehicles to block charging stations.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

While the damage to the vehicles and charging stations is the most immediate and visible, the effects could be more widespread. Incidents like these could discourage people from making their next vehicle an EV.

For every EV not on the road is an internal combustion engine vehicle on the road. Those cars produce carbon pollution, one of the main drivers of the planet overheating, causing extreme weather that threatens lives and the global food supply.

It's hard to say where this disdain for EVs and the surrounding technology comes from, but it's not doing anything to help solve any problems. It's just pointless.

Do you think billionaires spend their money wisely?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Some do 🤔

Most do 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One commenter could empathize with the original poster, saying, "Night before I was supposed to pick up my 2023 Model X it got keyed along with all the cars outside at the dealership."

"Sorry you were subjected to such a deplorable act," another commented.

"I'm just hoping all this nonsense dies down soon as EVs become even more commonplace," another said

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x