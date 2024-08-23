Officials frustrated after EV charger vandalism racks up bill: 'This is just a sort of blip'

"We'll get over it. And then we'll continue to build these."

The Climate and Sustainability Programs administrator for Aspen, Colorado, refused to be deterred by vandalism to electric vehicle charging stations, despite the hefty repair bill.

The Aspen Daily News reported that nine of 14 EV charging stations were vandalized in the city on July 14, with cables cut, display screens damaged, and latches broken from charging connectors.

It was estimated that it would cost between $50,000 and $70,000 to repair the damage, while EV drivers would have had their access to charging significantly reduced in the meantime, likely increasing range anxiety.

But Aspen Climate and Sustainability Programs administrator Tim Karfs was bullish about getting the infrastructure back up and running sooner rather than later. He noted that it's the only incidence of vandalism on EV charging spots since they began to be installed in the area in 2015.

"This is just a sort of blip," Karfs told the Daily News, "and we'll get over it. And then we'll continue to build these."

Indeed, the city's master plan for electric vehicles is calling for between 35 and 45 public plugs to be installed by 2026, according to the news report. That will help in the area's broader intentions to reduce planet-warming air pollution by 63.4% by 2030 and 100% by 2050, according to the city's website.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Unfortunately, vandalism to EV charging infrastructure is a trend that's sweeping the nation. Numerous cables have been cut from refueling sites, while damage to the units themselves has also been reported.

Anti-EV sentiment is also being shown by drivers of dirty fuel-powered cars parking in designated EV charging spots, inconveniencing drivers of electric cars.

It's difficult to see why EVs elicit such a negative response. They release no tailpipe pollution and are far better for the environment than gas-guzzling equivalents over their life span — even when considering the mining needed for essential materials. They also require significantly less maintenance and are much cheaper to refuel.

Thankfully, the charge toward an electrified motoring future doesn't seem to be slowing, despite reports of vandalism. Market research from Rho Motion, shared by Reuters, showed that global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose by a yearly 21% in July.

That's great news for the planet, as the Environmental Protection Agency observes that transportation pollution accounts for 28% of the planet-warming pollution produced in the United States.

If more of us switch to EVs, we can slow the rate of rising global temperatures — which increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events — and improve air quality, which will reduce the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.