"Exactly why we can't have nice things."

A Tesla owner expecting a fully charged ride found a cut charge cable instead, with just the nozzle left sticking out of the electric vehicle's port.

The Redditor shared a photo of the ride in r/TeslaLounge.

"Hate to see it," they posted.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Seeing this more and more," a commenter added.

It's part of a Tesla-targeting trend that sometimes includes cutting charging cables while they are pumping power overnight.

There could be multiple reasons for the crimes.





Tesla-related vandalism has increased since CEO Elon Musk became more involved with President Donald Trump's administration and the Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE did some cutting of its own in the form of widespread government scalebacks earlier this year, with the goal of saving tax dollars. The effort drew well-reported pushback that has lingered.

Vandalism, such as busted windows and dented body panels, was clearly done with malice. But cable-cutters could have pirate-like motivations, too. Kelley Blue Book reported that the lines are full of valuable copper wire, making for a nice bounty.

"They're not just taking one. When they're hit, they're hit pretty hard," Sgt. Robert Carson, a Houston police officer focused on metal theft, told PBS about crimes at charging stations.

It's deflating for EV owners who invested in cleaner rides to save cash and prevent air pollution. For their part, EVs save motorists around $1,500 annually in gas and service costs, with no more fluid changes.

While EVs and charging cables require valuable mined deposits such as lithium, copper, and others, the tens of millions of tons needed to power the shift to cleaner technology is far short of the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels hauled from Earth each year, according to Sustainability by Numbers.

What's more, each EV that replaces a gas-guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping tailpipe exhaust yearly. The neighborhood-clouding fumes impact lung health and other body functions, per the U.S. Department of Energy and the American Lung Association.

Kelley Blue Book has some tips for how EV owners can thwart cable thieves. Locks, cameras, and storing your cable in the trunk when not in use are easy measures to take. It also suggested powering up at home.

Qmerit is a great resource to help you compare quotes for Level 2 home chargers, which are nice for overnight boosts between your daily commutes. Home charging is also cheaper than public stations and can save you hundreds to thousands of dollars over roughly a year, based on Qmerit and Kelley data.

Home solar can add to the savings by providing free solar energy to charge the ride. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer will compare quotes and find a vetted installer for you, potentially saving you up to $10,000. There are even $0 down subscription options for homeowners who want to avoid upfront expenses. The cleaner energy combo can deliver a safe place to recharge — all with energy independence at a better price.

As for the vandalism, Kelley's recommendations can help to mitigate the risks, or at least ID culprits in action, as dash cam footage has already done.

"Exactly why we can't have nice things," another Redditor commented.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.