Tesla owner issues warning after shocking act is caught on security camera: 'Absolutely furious'

An enraged Redditor vented in r/TeslaUK about another Tesla vandalism incident. This time, it was in the parking lot of a movie theater.

The perpetrator was caught on the Tesla's dashcam, raking a 32-centimeter (12.6-inch) long scratch on the car, though the Tesla owner declined to share a picture or video.

"Absolutely furious, though," the original poster said. "Put a real crimp in an otherwise good night with the family."

There have been several updates since the incident. The perpetrator was eventually caught and ordered to pay the OP.

Teslas and Cybertrucks are sometimes targeted by a few groups, including EV haters and people who are anti-Musk, who vandalize Teslas, Cybertrucks, and even charging stations.

Incidents like this are generally impulsive, opportunistic crimes perpetrated against people who simply wanted a more sustainable vehicle.

Unfortunately, the sheer number of incidents like this one may be changing some minds. According to a Guardian Service survey, 44% of Tesla owners have experienced purposeful vandalism to their vehicles.

Worse, the same survey reports that nearly 30% wouldn't purchase a Tesla again. More than that amount are considering selling theirs. That doesn't mean they won't stick with EVs, but it's disheartening in terms of the growing EV market and its future potential.

EVs reduce emissions, decrease maintenance demands, and are more cost-effective in the long run than vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Regardless of brand, it's difficult to underscore the value of EV growth in the U.S. and globally. Blatant, widespread vandalism doesn't just harm the creation of sustainable transportation. It harms the EV industry as a whole when it's more important than ever to reduce our dependence on gas-powered vehicles.

As for the OP and the post, Redditors expressed their happiness that the culprit was charged and ordered to pay up.

One person said, "Glad it finally got sorted out, and let's hope she learned her lesson."

"Well done !! Another score for Sentry mode," another commenter wrote, throwing the Sentry feature on Tesla vehicles some well-deserved love.

