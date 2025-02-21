Homeowner shares high praise after Tesla home tech prevents frightening situation: '[A] real lifesaver'

When Hurricane Ian hit, one homeowner's Tesla Solar and Powerwall tech played a huge role in keeping things running the eight days they went without power. They broke down their setup and routine in detail on the r/TeslaSolar subreddit and explained how it was "the real lifesaver."

For households reliant on gas generators, the OP said the picture was far less rosy. They said lines for gas "last[ed] for hours," often proving fruitless even if you got to the front. Meanwhile, the OP leveraged three different solar setups to keep their lights on, including a 4.4-kilowatt-hour Tesla rooftop system and two generators, one of which had four folding solar panels.

The biggest savior was a Tesla rooftop system they put on their detached garage that features a movie room, kitchenette, and bathroom. They couldn't afford solar for their house, so they used the smallest Powerwall system for the garage.

The convenience of the Powerwall's Storm Watch system meant it was fully charged when the hurricane hit. It enabled the OP's family to run the lights, fridge, and freezer at all times.

Meanwhile, one of the other two generators powered fans on their patio when they were outside and charged their phones. The last generator went in the bedroom and was similarly used to run fans and charge phones. The OP had a whole routine involving charging and turning things on and off but summed up the positive experience, writing: "No gas lines, quiet, and allowed us what we needed and more!"

Beyond the extra resilience their setup offered in the face of extreme weather, the OP's use of solar energy also saves them money while reducing their reliance on dirty energy sources like gas. The more homeowners tap into clean energy, the more progress can be made to slow the warming of the planet that only makes extreme weather more inevitable.

Additionally, pairing solar with batteries is a popular way for homeowners to be extra prepared when the grid faces challenges, as well as get paid for the excess energy they generate from their solar panels. For homeowners interested in solar and home battery systems, EnergySage's free tools allow customers to get installation updates and compare quotes.

Commenters appreciated the OP's transparency.

"Great post with real life experience," one wrote. " … The solar batteries part from the Tesla system is an interesting addition so I'll be looking into that."

