This next-gen Tesla battery could make blackouts a thing of the past — here's how to keep your lights on when the grid goes down

"When the power goes out, I never notice. The transition to PW is seamless."

by Yei Ling Ma
Photo Credit: Tesla

A recent EnergySage report found that a Tesla Powerwall could power an entire home for just over 11 hours. In the case of a power outage, this battery could keep the lights on temporarily as you weather the storm

Power outages can happen for many reasons, including extreme weather and usage beyond grid capabilities, such as in the country of Georgia, where cryptocurrency mining has become a problem. 

An alternative power system with backup batteries, such as the Powerwall or this battery-powered induction stove, can temporarily power your home or appliances until the sun can recharge its batteries in the morning.

According to Tesla, Powerwalls optimize charging and energy usage, helping to reduce your energy bills. 

Without solar, Powerwalls optimize charging, so the battery recharges when your utility's electricity rates are at their lowest. The Powerwall's stored energy kicks in when the rates are at their highest so you don't pull from the grid when it's expensive.

With solar power, the Powerwall begins charging as soon as the sun rises, producing more energy than the home requires. Excess energy is stored for later use or emergencies, such as power outages.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

One of the best ways to save money on home energy is to pair your Powerwall with solar; you produce and store your own energy as opposed to sourcing energy from the grid. Solar is also a cleaner energy source than dirty fuels (coal, oil, and gas), which helps reduce the amount of harmful air pollution produced with traditional energy. EnergySage has free tools to help you gather quotes on your home's solar installation project and compare contractors. 

On a post in the r/Powerwall subreddit, one homeowner asked other Powerwall owners whether it would be feasible to substitute a backup generator with two Powerwalls (for a 3,300-square-foot home) for power during outages.

One commenter shared: "I have 4 PWs and use it to power my entire house during outages and during peak times. I have solar also. When the power goes out, I never notice. The transition to PW is seamless."

Another user agreed, saying: "The powerwalls usually kick in so quickly you barely notice the disruption. No more resetting all the clocks!"

