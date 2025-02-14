Homeowner shares honest review of solar backup after major emergency leaves neighborhood in the dark: 'No one had access to generators'

"[The] only thing missing was AC. But we could plug in a fan."

Hurricane Helene caused millions of people to be without power when it hit the U.S. in September, but for one Alternative Energy Southeast customer, the lights stayed on all because of their solar power system. Talking to AES, the homeowner explained how their Tesla Powerwall immediately began powering their fridge and freezer when the 4 a.m. storm hit.

The homeowner went on to say they hadn't realized how bad the emergency was until they tried to leave their neighborhood and realized "no one had access to generators for the first day."

As reported by the homeowner, the solar and battery system had continued supplying power while the grid was down and kept their fridge and freezer running, lights on, and enabled their children to play video games. "The only thing missing was AC. But we could plug in a fan," the homeowner said.

Power outages are common during extreme weather events and can leave people without access to electricity for days or even weeks at a time. Installing solar panels and a battery can help mitigate the impact of extreme weather events. Keeping the lights on during hurricanes, wildfires, and other extreme storms helps families stay resilient, while the technology protects customers against fluctuations in electricity prices that occur when demand rises.

In addition to providing power during severe weather, solar systems can also help lower energy bills and save people money on their utilities. Pairing solar panels with an electric vehicle can help unlock further savings and reduce the harmful planet-overheating pollution that is released when powering a home and a car.

If you are interested in learning more about installing solar panels, EnergySage's free tools can help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes between companies to ensure you are getting the best deal in your area.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.